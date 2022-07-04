Manchester United are considering a move to sign Gabriel Veron from Palmeiras this summer after Red Devils scouts were left “raving” about the teenager, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the Red Devils are tracking the teenager this summer and that the club are pondering whether to make a move to bring the Brazilian youngster to Old Trafford.

The same story says that Manchester United’s scouts have been “raving” about the young forward and after Palmeiras were initially not thinking about selling the teenager, the Brazilian club would now consider a sale if any clubs get near to their £10m valuation of the player.

According to the article, United would consider sending Veron straight out on loan again if they were to sign him, with Sporting Lisbon one potential destination for a temporary deal.

Palmeiras appear to be in a good negotiating position, however, with the article reporting that Veron still has four years left to run on his current contract with the Brazilian club.

A versatile forward, Veron has scored seven goals in 48 league games for Palmeiras over the last four years, also notching up six assists. He also featured 16 times for the Brazil Under-17 team, scoring five goals in 16 games. The 5ft 9in attacker is yet to feature for the senior Brazil international team.

Born in Assu, Rio Grande do Norte, Veron joined Palmeiras’ youth set-up in 2017 from local side Santa Cruz de Natal. He has featured regularly for the club since having made his first-team debut back in November 2019.

