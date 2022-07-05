Manchester United are “stepping up” their talks with Ajax over a deal to sign defender Lisandro Martinez, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the Red Devils are ready to ramp up their interest in the 24-year-old Argentina international in order to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The same story says that Manchester United have already failed with a £38m bid for Martinez and that the Dutch club are holding out for a fee closer to £43m for the Argentina international.

Indeed, the article claims that the Red Devils are now working hard to try and complete a deal to bring Martinez to Old Trafford before Manchester United head off on their pre-season tour on Friday.

The story says that the player himself has made it clear to Ajax that he wants to leave the club and play in the Premier League next season.

It also says that Arsenal have had two bids for Martinez rejected so far, with their latest one coming in at £34m plus add-ons up to £38m.

Manchester United could possibly have the upper-hand in the race with Arsenal to sign Martinez given that the defender worked under new Red Devils boss Ten Hag up until last season and helped the Dutch club to win back-to-back league titles under the coach.

Martinez signed for Ajax from Argentine club Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019 and he has scored six goals in 120 games in all competitions over the last three seasons.

The defender made his senior international debut for Argentina back in 2019 and has been capped seven times by his country in total.

Manchester United, who finished sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy last season, will take on Brighton at home in Ten Hag’s first top-flight game in charge on the opening weekend of the campaign.

