Victor Lindelof admits he’s already been impressed by Man United signing in training

Victor Lindelof has admitted that he has already been impressed by new Manchester United signing Tyrell Malacia’s performances in training with the Red Devils.

The left-back joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord earlier in the month as the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window and he has already linked up with the team for their pre-season tour.

Malacia has already made his first two appearances for the Red Devils from the bench in their recent friendly wins over Liverpool FC and Melbourne Victory, with the full-back having played one half in both of the clashes.

The 22-year-old was a regular fixture in the Feyenoord team last season and scored one goal and made four assists in 32 league games for the Dutch club.

Manchester United defender Lindelof has now revealed that he’s already been impressed by what he has seen from the Netherlands international in training under Erik ten Hag and is tipping him to have a significant impact at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking to MUTV, Lindelof said of Malacia: “Tyrell has been great. I’ve talked to him a little bit, and he seems like a great guy, and I think he’s going to fit right in with the squad with all of the guys.

“I’m looking forward to training with him more and working with him, but he is looking really, really good.”

Malacia was born in Rotterdam and came through the Feyenoord youth system. He scored four goals in 137 games for the Dutch club after having made his first-team debut back in December 2017 and was part of the Rotterdam side who reached the Europa Conference League final last season.

He made his senior international debut for the Netherlands back in 2021 and has been capped five times by his country since then.

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season under new boss Ten Hag and Lindelof is feeling refreshed and ready for the new campaing.

“It was great to have some time off over the summer and of course when I came back I felt fresh and ready and yeah it’s been feeling good,” he continued. “Training has been very good. I think we have stepped up a lot and it’s hard, like it should be in pre-season, and he demands a lot and I think it’s been absolutely great, so yeah, a pleasure.

“Everyone is looking forward to the new season and we are doing everything we can to prepare the best we can for that game and for the rest of the season.”

