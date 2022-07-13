Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Man United link to Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United were set to hold further discussions about a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax on Wednesday, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Argentina international to Old Trafford in recent days as Erik ten Hag looks to continue adding to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Despite plenty of media speculation, Manchester United have so far only managed to complete a deal to sign full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, but the Red Devils will be widely expected to make further reinforcements in the coming weeks.

According to Romano, negotiations about a deal to bring 24-year-old defender Martinez to Old Trafford are now entering their closing stages as Manchester United look to strike a deal for the defender.

The journalist also says that Ajax are now prepared to sell Martinez this summer so long as their “conditions” are met – and that the player himself is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United will meet with Ajax on Wednesday to discuss Lisandro Martínez deal. Negotiations now entering into key stages.

“Last proposal was turned down but Ajax are finally open to sell Lisandro at their conditions. Player pushing as he wants Premier League move soon.”

Martinez, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, has scored six goals in 120 games for Ajax and helped the Dutch side to win back-to-back league titles under Ten Hag.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign under Ten Hag with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils sealed a 4-0 pre-season friendly victory over Liverpool FC on Tuesday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip