Manchester United are hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils completed their first signing of the summer transfer window earlier in the week when they wrapped up a deal to bring in full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Manchester United are now believed to be searching for further additions to their squad as Erik ten Hag looks to shape a team he feels can break back into the top four next season.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, Manchester United are continuing to hold “positive” talks with Ajax as they look to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old Argentine defender.

Sheth says that the main hold-up in negotiations is the gap in the valuation of the player by the two clubs. However, once a fee is agreed, the transfer could be completed swiftly, with Martinez said to be keen on a reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast this week, Sheth delivered an update on the reports linking Martinez with a move to Old Trafford, saying: “The other deal in the pipeline is Lisandro Martinez.

“There are talks once more with Ajax and they’re positive as they’ve always been between the two clubs. Relations are very friendly.

“At the moment, there seems to be a gap in the valuation between what Man United want to pay and what Ajax want. The feeling is the player would be happy to reunite with Erik ten Hag who he was a regular under.”

Martinez helped Ajax to win back to back Dutch league titles under Ten Hag and has scored six goals in 120 games in all competitions since his move to the Netherlands three years ago.

He has been capped seven times by the Argentina national team since making his senior international debut back in 2019.

