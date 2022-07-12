Manchester United are now “feeling confident” about being able to complete a deal to sign defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old Argentina international in recent days as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in some defensive reinforcements at Old Trafford ahead of his first season in charge.

Ten Hag worked with Martinez at Ajax and the pair won back to back league titles with the Dutch club, also winning the KNVB Cup in the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Romano, Manchester United had a bid for Martinez rejected last week but Ajax are “open” to holding discussions about the fee, with the Italian reporter claiming that the two clubs are set to hold further talks this week about a deal for the centre-half.

As he has stated in the past, Romano also said that the player himself is “pushing” for a move away from Ajax this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United are now feeling confident on Lisandro Martinez deal. Ajax are open to discuss on the fee, new contacts expected very soon after bid rejected last week.

“Lisandro, pushing again with Ajax to leave the club this summer.”

Martinez has scored six goals in 74 league games for Ajax since having joined the Dutch side from Defensa y Justicia back in 2019.

Romano’s update comes after new Red Devils boss Ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire would be continuing as the club’s captain next season despite the defender having struggled for form last term.

The England international scored one goal in a total of 30 games for the Red Devils in the Premier League last term but was widely criticised for his inconsistent displays.

“Harry Maguire will be captain,” said Ten Hag. “He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue.”

