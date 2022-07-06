Marcus Rashford delivers verdict on training under new Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has claimed that Erik ten Hag has already brought a “feeling of excitement” back to Manchester United following his arrival as the new boss at Old Trafford.

The Dutch head coach has been overseeing his first training sessions as Manchester United boss at Carrington in recent days after having been brought in as Ralf Rangnick’s permanent successor at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into the Premier League’s top four next season after the Red Devils ended up slumping to a sixth-placed finish in the English top flight last term.

His Manchester United side will kick off their new Premier League campaign on the opening weekend of the season with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion and all the focus will be on the preparations for how he wants his team to set up until then.

England forward Rashford has admitted that he has been thoroughly enjoying the initial training sessions under Ten Hag as he and his team-mates get to know the “details” about how the former Ajax boss wants his team to play.

Asked about Manchester United’s build-up to the new season under Ten Hag, Rashford told Manchester United’s website: “We have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season.

“It is just about, one, getting the principles right of how Erik wants us to play and the details, and, two, enjoying it.

“In the first week of training we have done both and everyone is looking forward to going on the tour and putting what we have done in training into the first games.”

He continued: “It is a fresh start for everyone and for me personally I have had quite a long break, a nice camp before coming back into training, and how we are starting off on the right foot.

“Like I said, everyone is looking forward to pre-season now and going out to try to put into the games what we have learned in training so far, and what we will continue to learn, not only in the pre-season but throughout the season as well.”

The 24-year-old England forward will be hoping to enjoy some improved form next season. The striker struggled to produce consistent performances last term and was limited to just 13 starts in the Premier League.

Rashford netted a total of four goals and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for Manchester United last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip