Paul Merson predicts where Man United are going to finish next season

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United to miss out on a top-four finish once again next season.

The Red Devils are currently getting used to life under new boss Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman aims to steer them back up the Premier League table and into contention for a top-four finish.

Manchester United endured a season to forget last term as they slumped to a sixth-placed finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick, leaving the Red Devils playing in the Europa League next season.

Ten Hag is on a mission to strengthen his squad with some solid signings this summer but the Red Devils have so far only landed full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The Dutchman is also having to contend with the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford after it emerged that the Portugal international is keen on a move away from the club this summer.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Manchester United would have likely competed with Liverpool FC for the signing of Darwin Nunez this summer if they knew that Ronaldo would seek a move away from Old Trafford in the current window.

And the ex-midfielder feels that as things stand, Manchester United are unlikely to be able to challenge for a top-four finish next season.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Manchester United are in disarray and they need to sort this out. At the moment, it’s a bit like a circus there. Erik ten Hag has come in, but they haven’t got a centre-forward.

“They would’ve gone for Darwin Nunez if they knew Cristiano Ronaldo was going to leave. Manchester United have known that they’ve failed to qualify for the Champions League for a long time now.

“They don’t have a striker, and Marcus Rashford isn’t a natural goal-scorer. They haven’t completed Frenkie de Jong’s signing from Barcelona.

“United are going to Thailand and Australia, and they need to solve these problems before their tour. At the moment, Man United are looking at just another season.

“I thought they’d have a shot at the top four – I just don’t see that anymore. They’ve lost Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and they’ve got bundles of work to do.

“Manchester United are a million miles away from winning the Premier League. They’re not winning the league even if Ronaldo stays. If he does, he isn’t going to be there the following year.

“Where is the plan? Keep on picking the same players, and you’ll get the same results. I wouldn’t even fancy them getting into the top four.”

Manchester United will kick off the Ten Hag era in the Premier League with a home clash against Southampton on the opening weekend of the campaign. They will then take on Brentford and Liverpool FC in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip