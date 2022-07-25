Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Man United

Manchester United are “waiting for answers” from Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp regarding the Portugal international’s future at the club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal captain’s future at Old Trafford has become a talking point over the last few weeks after widespread reports claimed that he was seeking a move away from the club and subsequently failed to link up with the Manchester United squad during pre-season.

Ronaldo has been missing from Manchester United’s pre-season tour due for family reasons but it is still not clear what the future holds for the 37-year-old.

There had been some suggestions that Ronaldo could be in line to make a return to his former club Sporting Lisbon, but Italian reporter Romano has now dismissed those claims, saying those rumours are “fake news”.

Romano also provided an update on the current situation surrounding Ronaldo at Old Trafford, saying that Manchester United are still awaiting further news from the player’s representatives.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “There is nothing going on with Sporting Lisbon – this story was a fake news.

“The situation has remained essentially the same for the last 20 days – Cristiano wants to leave, Erik ten Hag waits to have a conversation with him to try to change his mind.

“Manchester United are waiting for answers from Cristiano to understand when he can return to training, but Jorge Mendes keeps working on solutions: Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been approached but there are no evolutions yet.”

Ronaldo scored 18 goals and made three assists in the Premier League last season as the Red Devils finished sixth in the table to leave them playing in the Europa League next term.

It is not yet clear whether Ronaldo will be back with the Manchester United squad when the Premier League season kicks off with a home clash against Brighton on 7 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip