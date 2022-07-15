Roy Keane makes prediction about Man United and Liverpool FC next season

Roy Keane does not believe that Manchester United will be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season – and he is tipping Liverpool FC to finish behind the “brilliant” Manchester City once again.

There has been much focus on Old Trafford in recent weeks as new manager Erik ten Hag gets to work ahead of his first season in charge of the club.

Manchester United have so far completed a deal to sign full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and continue to be linked with further additions this summer as Ten Hag looks to assemble his strongest possible squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils slumped to a disappointing sixth-placed finish last season in a trophyless campaign under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick – and United’s priority next term is likely to be challenging for a top-four spot and the Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC have been busy bolstering their squad this summer and have brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay so far as they bid to go one step further and win the title next term.

The Reds saw Sadio Mane leave for Bayern Munich earlier in the window but managed to secure Mohamed Salah’s future after the forward signed a new contract earlier in the month.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that the Red Devils are likely to be off the pace of the top two sides next term – and he believes that Manchester City are likely to be the champions again following their signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Bet, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, Keane replied when asked if the likes of Chelsea FC, Arsenal and Tottenham can get closer to the top next term: “I don’t think they will close the gap. I think they will be a bit better. They have quality and the recruitment, but you can’t look beyond Liverpool and Man City.”

Keane then tipped City to retain their title next season, saying: “Brilliant players, they’ve obviously improved with an unbelievable striker [Haaland] and they’ve got one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola].”

Looking at his former side United, Keane added: “The manager [Ten Hag] no doubt will be given money to spend, how he recruits, four or five experienced players have left the club, which I think is a good thing. But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Manchester City, not just yet.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton, while Liverpool FC will face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

