Roy Keane replies when asked about the signings Man United need to make

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United need to prioritise strengthening their midfield in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have so far made three new signings this summer after wrapping up deals for Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United continue to be linked with a whole host of further additions this summer as Erik ten Hag prepares for his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong but a switch for the Netherlands international has not materialised so far.

The summer transfer window does not close until 1 September so the Red Devils still have plenty of time to complete further signings for the season ahead.

Former Red Devils captain Keane has now stated his belief that Ten Hag should be prioritising midfield additions, but he also admitted that the whole of the team is in need of strengthening, also admitted that he is not convinced by goalkeeper David De Gea.

Asked where Manchester United still need to strengthen this summer, Keane replied: “Off the top of my head it’s the midfield. They need some top quality players in the middle. They need some physicality, some energy. That’s where I’d start.”

Then, when asked if the defence needs further strengthening, he replied: “Of course, the whole core of the team needs improving… the full-backs, the striker and I’m not convinced with the goalkeeper either.”

On the targets for the season ahead, Keane added: “I don’t think that should be your mindset going into a season that you’d settle for fourth.

“You’re obviously going to do as well as you can and you’re competing to get into the Champions League – for financial reasons, the brand, the club, the top players want to play in that.

“But you shouldn’t be ruling out that you can still win a cup competition, [it was a] disastrous season and you’d like to think there will be some improvement, but I wouldn’t just sit there — as poor as they are and go; ‘I’d settle for top four’. I wouldn’t.”

Ten Hag is likely to be keen on bringing in some further midfield reinforcements this summer after the Red Devils lost Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic on free transfers.

The Red Devils – who ended up sixth and without a trophy last term – have been linked with a potential move to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer in recent days.

