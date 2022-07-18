Teddy Sheringham names two players Man United should target instead of Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United should be targeting the likes of Harry Kane and Declan Rice over a move for Frenkie De Jong this summer, according to Teddy Sheringham.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move for De Jong this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options at Old Trafford ahead of his first season in charge.

However, despite plenty of media speculation, Manchester United do not appear to be any closer to actually striking a deal for the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

So far, Manchester United have confirmed deals to sign Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez this summer as Ten Hag prepares for his first campaign at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United star Sheringham doesn’t believe that De Jong is the type of player that the Red Devils should be targeting this summer, and says that the club should be aiming to make “statement” signings of the likes of Rice or Kane.

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Mail, Sheringham said of De Jong: “He’s a big name but I don’t think he is one that is going to set the world alight at United and really come in and grab it by the scruff of the neck.

“If they’d have gone out and broken the bank for Declan Rice or Harry Kane – I know West Ham and Spurs fans are going to castigate me again for saying this sort of thing – but that is what you have got to do to make a statement.

“Ten Hag has got one hell of a job on his hands to change the vibe of the dressing room around but signings like that would change the whole ethos of where Man United are going.

“The signings that they’ve made are OK at best… and that is how fans will see it as well.”

Ten Hag has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into contention for a top-four finish next season after the Red Devils finished sixth place and without a trophy last term.

The club continue to be linked with a host of other signings, and reports over the weekend suggested that the Red Devils were not going to give up in their pursuit of De Jong, even if the transfer saga drags on beyond the start of the new season.

