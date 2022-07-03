Manchester United are set to unveil the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord as their first summer purchase once his medical is completed next week, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer but are yet to officially announce any deals in the lead-up to Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

According to the Italian reporter, Dutch defender Malacia headed to England on Sunday to undergo the first part of his medical examination, with the 22-year-old set to complete the rest of the assessment on Monday.

If all goes well, that means that Malacia could be unveiled as Manchester United’s first signing of the summer on Monday or later in the week.

Romano says that Manchester United have already signed the necessary contracts with Feyenoord for the transfer of the defender as they close in on their first inbound transfer of the Ten Hag era.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Sunday morning, Romano said: “Manchester United have contracts already signed with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia deal, waiting for player to fly to England today afternoon and undergo first part of medical tests.

“Second part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official.”

In a separate earlier tweet, Romano said that Malacia “will sign until 2026” with the option for a further year.

Malacia came through Feyenoord’s youth system after having joined the club when he was nine years old – and he made his first-team debut for the Dutch side back in 2017.

Primarily a left-back, the young defender has scored four goals in 136 games for Feyenoord in all competitions over the last five seasons.

Malacia, who was born in Rotterdam, made his full international debut for the Netherlands last year and has a total of five caps to his name.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip