Manchester United and Ajax aren’t close to reaching an agreement for the sale of Antony, according to a Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are in the market to sign a new centre-forward after Manchester United netted just 57 times in the Premier League last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 of their 57 goals but the Portugal international is rumoured to be seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The 37-year-old is thought to be eager to play in the Champions League next term but the Red Devils could only muster a sixth-placed finish last term.

Erik ten Hag has already been linked with his former Ajax centre-half Lisandro Martinez and the Dutch head coach could raid his ex-employers for Antony – too.

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward netted 23 times in 79 games in two seasons under Ten Hag after Ajax signed Antony from Sao Paulo in 2020.

Sky Sports News reporter Sheth gave the lowdown on the current state of play between Ajax and Manchester United with regards to the sale of Antony.

“If Ronaldo goes, Ten Hag will want to bring someone in,” Sheth told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“The priority for Man United is to strengthen the forward line rather than bringing in a number nine.

“I wonder now whether this has changed everything. All the good No9s have gone.

?Are they going to try and make do with what they have and try to sign someone like Antony?

“Antony comes with problems as well. There’s big gaps in valuation between what Man United are prepared to pay and what Ajax want to sell him for.

“Man United are in a difficult situation now.”

Antony has already been capped nine times by the Brazil national team after making his debut for A Selecao in 2021.

Manchester United confirmed their first signing of the 2022 summer transfer window on Tuesday afternoon after Tyrell Malacia completed a £13m transfer to the 20-time English champions from Dutch club Feyenoord.

