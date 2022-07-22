Manchester United are still interested in pursuing Antony despite failing with a £51m offer for the Ajax winger, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that the Red Devils haven’t been dissuaded from continuing their pursuit of Antony despite Ajax knocking back an opening bid from the Premier League side.

The same article, which carries quotes from their reporter Alex Crook, states that Manchester United had a £51m bid rejected by the Dutch giants for the Brazil winger earlier in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the Eredivisie champions are holding out for a transfer fee closer to £70m for the 22-year-old.

The story goes on to state that the Red Devils remain interested in the Brazilian forward and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Manchester United could still move to sign Antony even if Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Old Trafford this summer – and the attacker’s potential move to Old Trafford doesn’t hinge on the Portuguese star leaving the 20-time English champions, the story says.

talkSPORT reporter Crook said: “I’ve been getting some information about a player we’ve spoken about before, Antony at Ajax.

“There have been a lot of reports that Manchester United’s interest in him is over. I was under the impression last week that a move for him would only be a target if Cristiano Ronaldo was to leave.

“That may not be the case. I’ve had some information from a very reliable source that Manchester United are still very much looking to bring Antony to the Premier League.”

Crook added: “The message I’ve been given is that Antony to Manchester United is very much still on and therefore one to keep an eye on during the remainder of the transfer window.”

Antony, who has also been linked with Liverpool FC, scored eight times and made four assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight last season.

Ajax signed the 22-year-old in an £18.2m deal from Sao Paulo in 2020 after he came through the Brazilian club’s youth set-up. He scored on his senior international debut for Brazil in October 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

