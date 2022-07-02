Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been informed that they’ll have to pay between €50m and €60m for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Nice Matin, as quoted by Football365, is reporting that the 21-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from some of the top clubs in Europe ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Newcastle represent Premier League interest in the centre-half but La Liga side Sevilla are also considering a bid for the French defender.

According to the same story, Badiashile has four years left to run on his current deal so Monaco aren’t under any pressure to sell the promising defender this summer.

However, Nice-Matin reveal that Monaco would consider offloading the France Under-21 international if the French club receive an offer of around €50m and €60m for the 6ft 4ins defender.

The report goes on to point out that Monaco are in a strong financial position after Aurelien Tchouameni completed a €100m switch to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Badiashile scored four times in 119 games in all competitions last term.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Monaco under Thierry Henry and he made his debut in a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in November 2018.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of defenders this summer, including Ajax centre-half Lisandro Martinez. However, despite much speculation, the Red Devils are still to sign any players since Erik ten Hag took charge of the club.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, are thought to be pursuing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as they too search for their first signing of the summer.

