Man United make 'verbal offer' for Christian Eriksen - report

Manchester United have made a "verbal offer" for Denmark international Christian Eriksen, according to a report in England

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 3 July 2022, 06:00 UK
Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen (Photo: Marco Iacobucci / depositphotos.com)

Manchester United have made a “verbal offer” to sign Christian Eriksen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in signing the Denmark international this summer to bolster Erik ten Hag’s midfield options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The same article states that the Red Devils have held several rounds of “positive” talks with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder about putting pen to paper with the Old Trafford side.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are prepared to hand Eriksen a two-year deal worth £150,000 a week if the 30-year-old commits to Manchester United.

The Daily Star confirm that Brentford are hoping to re-sign Eriksen after his successful loan spell at the Bees under his compatriot Thomas Frank in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The media outlet add that Eriksen is open to a move to Manchester United despite the Red Devils missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

Eriksen scored one goal and made four assists in 11 games in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure their top-flight status for another season.

The Danish midfielder netted 69 times in 305 games in all competitions during a seven-season career at Tottenham before his move to Inter Milan in January 2020.

