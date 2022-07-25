Gossip

Man United ready to make an offer for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries - report

Manchester United are prepared to submit an offer for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a report in Italy

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Monday 25 July 2022, 06:00 UK
Manchester United are ready to make an offer for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the end of the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to sell the former Crystal Palace defender and use the funds generated to purchase Dumfries from Inter Milan.

According to the same story, the San Siro outfit would be looking to rake in a transfer fee in the region of €40m (£34m) for the Netherlands international this summer.

The report goes on to state that Inter would accept an offer for Dumfries if Manchester United or another interested party made an appropriate bid for the Dutchman.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the 26-year-old would be tempted by a switch to Manchester United as Dumfries wouldn’t be opposed to linking up with his compatriot Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled to justify his £50m transfer fee since moving to Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the 2019 summer transfer window under Ten Hag’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dumfries, who has played for Sparta Rotterdam, Heerenveen and PSV, moved to Inter Milan in a £12.75m deal last summer.

The Dutch defender scored five times and made four assists in 33 games in Serie A last season, and he has netted five goals in 35 games for the Netherlands since making his senior international debut back in 2018.

