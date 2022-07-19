‘We are looking’: Erik ten Hag confirms Man United transfer plan

Manchester United remain on the lookout for a new holding midfielder in the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a swoop to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer as Ten Hag prepares for his first season at the helm at Old Trafford.

However, despite plenty of speculation in the media, the Red Devils are yet to strike an agreement to bring the 25-year-old Netherlands international in ahead of next term.

Manchester United have been left short of options in midfield ahead of next season, with Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all having departed the club on free transfers.

So far, the Red Devils have only brought in Christian Eriksen on a free transfer to bolster their attacking midfield options – and Ten Hag has now confirmed that the club remain on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder to bring in ahead of the new campaign.

However, the new Manchester United boss admitted that it is proving tricky to bring in the right player and refused to comment on De Jong specifically.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag said: “We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position – but it has to be the right one.

“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can’t find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad now and we will develop one in that position.

“I will not react on a certain player. We need the right player. We have a list and we qualify as the player who has the competence to play that role. We will strike the moment the player is available.”

De Jong, who joined FC Barcelona from Ajax three years ago, scored three goals and made three assists in 32 La Liga games for the Spanish club last season. He also featured four times for the Netherlands at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

