Manchester United have added Brentford striker Ivan Toney to their list of potential options to bolster Erik ten Hag’s attack ahead of the new Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are weighing up their potential centre-forward targets in the 2022 summer transfer window amid uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

The same article states that Manchester United were looking at RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey but Ten Hag faces competition from his former employers Ajax.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are looking at other options in the transfer market and Toney has emerged as a contender for a move to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Toney has “caught the eye” of Manchester United following his return of 12 goals and five assists in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The media outlet go on to write that the Red Devils would like to reunite new signing Christian Eriksen – who joined on a free transfer last week – with Toney in what would be a revamped Manchester United attack.

Manchester United would face competition for Toney from Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Toney has scored 43 goals in 78 league games since his move to Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020. Last season, he netted 14 goals in 37 Premier League games to help the Bees retain their top-flight status.

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their next three pre-season games as they continue their tour of Australia. They will start the new Premier League season with a home game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

