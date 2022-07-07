Erik ten Hag is urging Manchester United to “act quick” and wrap up a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez ahead of Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international is being courted by both Arsenal and Manchester United in the 2022 summer transfer window as Ten Hag and Mikel Arteta look to make improvements in defence ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Martinez, who can play in defence or as a defensive midfielder, is thought to be keen to complete a switch to the Premier League after winning successive Eredivisie titles at the Amsterdam outfit since arriving at Ajax in 2019.

Arsenal were initially linked with a swoop to sign the Argentinian defender but the Gunners have been busy wrapping up a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to seemingly leave the door slightly ajar for Manchester United.

Ten Hag worked with Martinez at Ajax, where the pair won back-to-back Dutch top-flight titles following the 24-year-old’s switch from Argentine First Division side Defensa y Justicia three years ago.

Italian transfer insider and reporter Romano revealed that Ten Hag is pushing Manchester United to wrap up a deal for Martinez ahead of Arsenal as the new Red Devils boss looks to land a key target in his bid to improve his defence ahead of his first season in charge.

“This is a really important week,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday.

“Lisandro has been very clear. He has told Ajax that he wants to leave and try a new experience in the Premier League. It’s up to Ajax to accept the proposals. Arsenal and Man United have made bids. Both clubs want the player.

“Arsenal haven’t given up. Man United are pushing with Ten Hag. Ten Hag wants Man United to be fast with the deal because he’s convinced Lisandro is the perfect player for his project.”

Martinez scored six times in 120 games over the past three seasons at Ajax.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip