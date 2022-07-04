Manchester United are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Lisandro Martinez after making a £38m bid for the Ajax defender, according to the report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are competing to sign the Argentina international ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners have already had two offers rejected by Ajax for Martinez after the Dutch club turned down the north London side’s latest offer of £34m rising to £38m with potential add-ons.

According to the same story, Ajax are looking to secure £43m for the 24-year-old after Martinez’s impressive performances at the Dutch club over the past few seasons in Amsterdam.

The Daily Mail revealed in their report that Manchester United attempted to beat Arsenal’s offer with £35.3m up front and a further £2.7m in guaranteed add-ons, for a total of £38m.

Their story confirms that Martinez is interested in a move to England this summer, something which the Argentinian defender has made clear to the Ajax hierarchy.

The 24-year-old doesn’t want to miss out on a chance to play in the Premier League so Martinez is hoping that Ajax will respect his decision after three years of service, according to the article.

Martinez has scored six times in 120 appearances over the past three seasons at Ajax, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles.

Under Ten Hag, Martinez won back to back Dutch league titles – and he made 24 league appearances for Ajax last term as they retained their top-flight crown.

