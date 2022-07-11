Manchester United have been approached with the chance to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Dybala and his representatives are trying to plot his next move after the Argentina international was released by Juventus last month following the expiration of his contract at the Serie A giants.

The same article states that the Argentina international has been linked with Juve’s title rivals Inter Milan and AS Roma but Dybala has also been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the past few years.

According to the same report, the 20-time English champions could be convinced to swoop for Dybala after Ronaldo was reported to be angling for a move away from Manchester United after a disappointing 2021-22 season for the club.

The Daily Star writes that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be convinced to sign the Argentinian forward seeing as the 28-year-old’s work rate might suit the Dutchman’s trademark style of play.

The media outlet claim that Dybala was previously courted by Manchester United back in 2019 but the Argentina international opted to remain at Juventus rather than move to the Red Devils.

Dybala has scored 10 times and has made five assists in 29 games in the Italian league last term. He has scored three goals in 34 games for Argentina since having made his senior international debut back in 2015.

In total, he netted 115 goals in 293 games for Juventus after having joined them from Palermo back in the summer of 2015.

