Manchester United are competing with Arsenal to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Argentina international is attracting a lot of interest from a number of top European clubs in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Dybala became a free agent earlier this summer after the South American forward decided to run down his contract at Juventus following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the Serie A giants.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old’s representatives have held discussions with two Premier League clubs following the expiration of his deal at Juventus as Dybala looks to reignite his career after a difficult couple of seasons in Turin.

The report states that Arsenal have made contact with the Argentinian’s representatives to discuss a potential move to the Emirates Stadium but Manchester United are also considering a swoop for the Juventus forward.

The article make the claim that Dybala could be signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after it emerged that the Portugal legend wants to leave Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Dybala scored 10 goals and made five assists in 29 games in Serie A last season.

The Argentina international has netted 115 times in 293 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at Juventus.

He joined Juve from Palermo back in 2015 and has won five Serie A titles with the Italian club, as well as claiming four Coppa Italia medals.

Dybala made his senior international debut for Argentina back in 2015 and has scored three goals in 34 games for his country.

