Manchester United have entered into talks with Stuttgart about signing Sasa Kalajdzic, according to a report in Germany.

Sky Sport Germany, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the 25-year-old to provide Erik ten Hag with more offensive options ahead of the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking at Kalajdzic amid growing uncertainty about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the 20-time English champions beyond the summer.

According to the same story however, Manchester United will likely face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich, who are considering the Stuttgart striker as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Sky Sport Germany state that Bayern haven’t yet initiated a move for the Stuttgart star, potentially opening the door for Manchester United to swoop for the Austria international in the coming weeks.

The media organisation add that Manchester United are facing competition in the race for Kalajdzic from some of their domestic rivals in the shape of West Ham United, Brighton and Southampton.

The report doesn’t give a possible valuation for the 25-year-old but the Stuttgart man will likely command a hefty price tag after a return of 22 goals in 48 games over the last two seasons.

Kalajdzic moved to Stuttgart from Austrian side Admira Wacker in 2019 before making his debut against Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga second division in May 2020.

The Stuttgart striker has netted four times in 15 appearances for the Austrian national team since making his debut for his country back in 2020.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip