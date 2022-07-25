Manchester United are weighing up a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Football Italia is reporting that the Red Devils are preparing a back-up option in the event that Manchester United fail to sign De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong since the start of the 2022 summer transfer window but the Red Devils still haven’t landed the Netherlands international.

According to the same story, De Jong isn’t interested in a move to Manchester United – leaving the 20-time English champions in a position where they’ll need to consider midfield alternatives.

Football Italia go on to write that Manchester United have earmarked Milinkovic-Savic as a potential option who could improve Erik ten Hag’s midfield ahead of his first season in charge.

The Italian website claim that Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target for Manchester United after the Red Devils first showed an interest in the Serbia international a few years ago.

However, Milinkovic-Savic could be reluctant to move to Manchester United seeing as the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League after a disappointing campaign last term, according to the report.

The 27-year-old scored 11 times and made 11 assists in 37 games in Serie A last term.

Milinkovic-Savic has netted 58 times in 294 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at Lazio. He made his senior international debut for Serbia back in 2017 and has scored six goals in 34 games for his country since then.

