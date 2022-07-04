Manchester United are on “high alert” as Arsenal struggle to get a deal over the line for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Arsenal’s pursuit of the Belgium international this summer.

The same article states that the north London side have been in discussions with the Belgian midfielder’s representatives since the start of the year about a possible transfer to The Emirates.

According to the same story though, Arsenal haven’t been able to strike a deal with Leicester over the central midfielder’s sale so far, despite Tielemans’ contract situation.

The report reveals that the 25-year-old is unsure about a switch to the Gunners after Mikel Arteta failed to guide Arsenal to a top-four finish in the 2021-22 season, leaving them in the Europa League for next term.

The Daily Star go on to add that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of Tielemans following his dominant performances in the Leicester midfield.

The newspaper claim that Leicester could be tempted into selling Tielemans this summer to ensure the Foxes get a significant return on the Belgian seeing as the former Monaco man has just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Manchester United could turn to Tielemans if the Red Devils prove unsuccessful in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona, according to the report.

Tielemans – who has netted five goals in 52 games for Belgium since making his international debut back in 2016 – has scored 24 times in 158 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Leicester.

Last term, the midfielder was ever-present in the Leicester City team, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League games for the Foxes.

