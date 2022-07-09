Rio Ferdinand reacts to Christian Eriksen link to Man United

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Christian Eriksen will end up being a “squad player” if he signs for Manchester United this summer.

The Danish midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford on a free transfer following his successful six-month loan spell at Brentford last season.

Eriksen has verbally agreed to sign for the Red Devils, according to widespread reports, and the 30-year-old looks set to link up with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The reports suggest that the 30-year-old is set to be handed a three-year contract at Old Trafford ahead of his proposed move to the club as a free agent.

Manchester United have been linked with a large number of signings this summer but have so far only completed a deal for full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has now weighed in to offer his thoughts on the prospect of Eriksen signing for the Red Devils, claiming that the Denmark international will be unlikely to be a regular starter at the club.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think Christian Eriksen is a squad player. He doesn’t come as a starter, I would be very surprised if he comes into Manchester United as a starter.

“I think he’ll come in and play a particular role in and around it. The position he is likely to occupy will be similar to Bruno Fernandes and I don’t see him taking him out of the team.

“Can you play both? Yes, but then have you got the person defensively behind them to be able to mop things up and secure things behind them,? I question that.

“So there is s lot of positives with him because I think he is a fantastic technician with fantastic ability but if he’s coming to be someone who fills in here and there, I can see that. But Man United fans are anticipating big names coming in the door.”

Eriksen scored one goal and made four assists in 11 Premier League appearances last season as he helped Brentford to retain their top-flight status.

He played for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020, and scored 69 goals in 305 games for the Premier League club before his switch to Inter Milan. He has netted 38 goals in 115 games for Denmark.

