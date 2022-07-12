Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Amad Diallo at Man United

Rio Ferdinand is tipping Amad Diallo to be shipped out on loan by Manchester United next season following his disappointing spell at Rangers last term.

Diallo was sent out to Scottish side Rangers for the second half of last season but failed to make a huge impact and was limited to just two starts in the league.

In total, Diallo only started four games following his loan switch to the Scottish club, and he scored one goal in a total of five SPL appearances for Rangers.

The 20-year-old has now reported back to Manchester United as he looks to try and impress new boss Erik ten Hag and earn a spot in the first team for next season.

However, former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that the Ivory Coast international is not ready to be considered for contention in the first team at Old Trafford and claims that it would probably be better for the player and the club for him to be sent out on loan again next term.

Speaking on his Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Diallo: “Unfortunately, he just isn’t ready. He just isn’t ready.

“He went to Rangers, couldn’t really get into the team and affect their team, which tells you he’s not near getting into the Man United team. Do you know what I mean?

“Plus, again, is he the right player? He hasn’t got that explosive pace that they’re maybe looking for, he’s more of a player with a bit more guile, who likes to come to the ball and create like that, rather than running onto things and behind and stuff like that.

“I just think it’s a bit too early for someone like him to come in and take that mantle on. Yes, I don’t think he’s near enough to the first-team squad.

“If he’d have gone to Rangers and smashed it at Rangers then he’d have had a chance. But because he did nothing, he’s going to be a little bit off it and he’s someone we will look to loan out, I’d say.”

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Diallo scored one goal in eight games in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign. However, last season he was limited to just one appearance for the Red Devils before he was shipped out on loan to Rangers.

The youngster signed for the Red Devils from Atalanta in January 2021 after Manchester United had initially agreed a deal with the Italian club in the months before.

He has scored one goal in three games for Ivory Coast since having made his senior international debut back in 2021.

