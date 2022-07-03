Paul Merson claims Tottenham Hotspur have made the signing of the summer so far

Paul Merson has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have made the signing of the summer transfer window so far with the addition of Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma is one of four new arrivals at the Lilywhites so far this summer, with the 25-year-old having joined from Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

Spurs have also snapped up Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison so far in the current window as Antonio Conte prepares for his first full season in charge of the north London club.

Midfielder Bissouma moves to Spurs after having scored one goal and made two assists in 26 Premier League games for Brighton last season – and also having made four appearances for Mali at the most recent African Cup of Nations.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that the signing of Bissouma is an “unbelievable” piece of transfer business by Tottenham and says that he can’t understand why Manchester United did not make a move to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Picking Bissouma to Tottenham as his signing of the summer transfer window so far, Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda: “This is an unbelievable coup for Spurs as Yves Bissouma could have played for any of the other top-six sides in the Premier League. He’s better than Scott McTominay and Fred, I have no idea why Manchester United didn’t go in for him!

“He runs the show, affects football matches right from the get-go and is an all-round midfielder with quite a bit of Premier League experience under his belt.

“No disrespect to Spurs, but why didn’t some of the other teams look at him and consider making a move for him? I look at Liverpool’s midfield and feel he could play for them, especially if someone like Fabinho we’re to get injured.

“£25m in this day and age – it’s nothing. Spurs have nabbed an absolute bargain with Bissouma and he, in my opinion, has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League so far.”

Bissouma moved to Brighton and Hove Albion from Lille back in the summer of 2018, and he scored a total of six goals in 124 games for the south coast club before his move to Spurs.

He made his international debut for Mali back in 2016 and has been capped 27 times since then, scoring three goals.

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Southampton on the opening weekend of the season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip