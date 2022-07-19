Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pay £17m for ex-Manchester United winger Memphis Depay but FC Barcelona are looking to secure a fee closer to £20m, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting FC Barcelona have informed the Netherlands international that he is free to leave the Catalan side this summer at the right price.

The same article states that the Spanish giants have deemed the Dutch winger to be surplus to requirements following the signings of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphinha.

According to the same report, the Poland international is expected to wear Depay’s number nine shirt in a further sign that the Dutch star could be on the way out at Camp Nou.

Sport is reporting that Spurs have discussed a £17m offer for Depay but FC Barcelona are holding out for a transfer fee closer to £20m for the Netherlands international.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Tottenham brought up the topic of signing Memphis with FC Barcelona during their negotiations for French defender Clement Lenglet.

Depay’s opinion on a move to London is unknown but the Netherlands international would be joining a new-look Spurs team with six summer signing already.

The Dutchman netted 12 times in 28 games in La Liga last season following his move to FC Barcelona from Lyon last summer.

Depay endured a largely disappointing spell at Manchester United, scoring seven goals in 53 games in all competitions for the Red Devils before leaving to join Lyon. He moved to FC Barcelona last summer and scored 13 goals in 38 games last term.

