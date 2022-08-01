Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland Stats – Who Comes Out On Top?

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are widely considered to be two of the most exciting young attackers in world football.

Both around the same age, the duo look set to light up the sport in the years to come as they showcase their attacking talent.

But what do the numbers say about the pair when compared to one another? In this article, we’re going to take a detailed look at both players’ recent form to see what the numbers say about their performances.

Introduction and Background

Both Mbappe and Haaland found themselves to be the source of speculation regarding their futures in the summer 2022 transfer windows.

Haaland, who was playing for Borussia Dortmund, was strongly linked with a transfer to the Premier League and eventually ended up signing for defending champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Mbappe was widely tipped to be heading from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, only for the France international to perform a U-turn and sign a new contract with the French club in May 2022.

Haaland is under contract at Manchester City until the summer of 2027. Mbappe is under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2025.

How Old Are Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland?

Both Mbappe and Haaland are of a similar age, which makes comparisons between the two attacking talents all the more enticing.

Mbappe was born on 20 December 1998 in Paris, France and is currently 23 years old.

Haaland was born on 21 July 2000 in Leeds, England and is currently 22 years old.

How Tall Are Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland?

Haaland is the taller of the two players, with the Norwegian standing at 195cm or 6ft 5in. Mbappe, meanwhile, is 178cm or 5ft 10in tall.

Mbappe is reported to weigh in the region of 75kg, while Haaland is thought to weigh about 87kg.

What Do The Stats Say About Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland?

Mbappe came through the Bondy and AS Monaco youth systems, with the forward having joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017. The transfer fee was reported to be in the region of €145m plus €35m, figures which made him the most expensive teenager in football history.

Haaland, meanwhile, started his career as a youth player at Bryne before spells with Molde and Red Bull Salzburg. He then spent one-and-a-half seasons at Borussia Dortmund before joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee reported to be in the region of £85.5m, including agent fees and bonuses.

In the 2021-22 season, Mbappe scored a total of 39 goals in 46 games in all competitions for PSG. Meanwhile, Haaland netted 29 goals in 30 games for Borussia Dortmund.

In terms of their league form in the 2021-22 campaign, Mbappe scored 28 goals and made 17 assists in 35 Ligue 1 games for PSG. Haaland, meanwhile, netted 22 goals and made seven assists in 24 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

So far, Mbappe has scored 171 goals in 217 games for PSG in all competitions. Prior to his move to Manchester City, Haaland netted 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund.

What About Their Champions League Numbers?

In the 2021-22 season, Mbappe netted six goals and made four assists in eight games in the Champions League for PSG.

In the same campaign, Haaland scored three goals in three Champions League outings for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored a total of 15 goals in 13 games in Europe for Borussia Dortmund, while Mbappe has netted 27 goals in 44 European outings for PSG.

Haaland enjoyed a sparkling campaign in the Champions League with Dortmund back in the 2020-21 campaign, when he netted 10 goals and made two assists in eight games in Europe’s elite club competition.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

So, what do the numbers say about Mbappe and Haaland’s form in front of goal over the last four seasons for their clubs? Let’s take a look.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland – Total club goals scored per season in all competitions

• 2018-19 season:

Mbappe – 39 goals

Haaland – 28 goals

• 2019-20 season:

Mbappe – 30 goals

Haaland – 16 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Mbappe – 42 goals

Haaland – 41 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Mbappe – 39 goals

Haaland – 29 goals

• Total:

Mbappe – 150 goals

Haaland – 114 goals

What Club Trophies Have They Won?

Mbappe has enjoyed plenty of success as a PSG player in terms of trophies. As of the time of writing, the France international has won four league titles with the club, as well as three Coupe de France trophies. Mbappe also won Ligue 1 with Monaco back in the 2016-17 season.

Despite his goal-scoring exploits, Haaland did not win a Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund. His only trophy as Dortmund player came when he helped them to win the DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 season. Haaland also won two Austrian Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg.

What About Their International Form?

Unsurprisingly, both players are star men for their international teams.

Mbappe made his senior international debut for France back in 2017 and has scored 27 goals in 57 games for his country since then. Mbappe has also won two major trophies with France – the World Cup in 2018, and the Uefa Nations League in the 2020-21 season.

Haaland made his senior international debut for Norway back in 2019 and has netted an impressive 20 goals in 21 games. He is yet to win a major trophy with his country.

Mbappe vs Haaland Wages And Contracts

Mbappe’s new contract with PSG, which was signed in the summer of 2022, is reported to be worth in the region of £1.6m per week in wages. His contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Haaland’s contract at Manchester City is reported to be worth in the region of £375,000 per week. His deal expires in the summer of 2027.

How Do Their Social Media Followings Compare?

Not surprisingly, both players have large and loyal followings on social media.

At the time of writing, Mbappe boasted 72.6m followers on Instagram and 8.5m followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Haaland had 17.43m followers on Instagram and 2.2m followers on Twitter. On Facebook, Mbappe had 15m followers, compared to Haaland’s 13m.