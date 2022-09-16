Alisson vs Ederson Stats – What Do The Numbers Say?

They’re both Brazilian goalkeepers who have established themselves as among the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League with Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

But what do the stats say about Alisson and Ederson and how do they compare?

In this article, we’re going to take a detailed and close look at both players and compare their numbers over the last few seasons, focusing on any major differences and similarities.

The pair, who are around the same age, are both experienced internationals with Brazil and they also both moved to the Premier League at around the same time.

If you’re looking to find out how the two goalkeepers compare or are wondering which one of the two to add to include in your fantasy football team, then you’re in the right place.

Introduction And Recent History

Alisson Becker joined Liverpool FC from Italian side AS Roma in the summer of 2018, a year after Mohamed Salah also made the same move to Anfield.

The transfer fee was widely reported to be in the region of £67m and made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

Alisson was immediately instated as Liverpool FC’s number one between the posts and the Brazilian helped the Reds to win the Champions League in his first season at the Merseyside club.

Since his move to Anfield, Alisson has won all four major trophies on offer with Liverpool FC, as well as the Fifa Club World Cup in 2019.

Ederson arrived in England a year earlier than Alisson, signing for Manchester City from Portuguese side Benfica in the summer of 2017.

Like his compatriot, Ederson was immediately made City’s first choice between the posts and he helped the Sky Blues to win the Premier League title in his first season at The Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

Ederson has enjoyed plenty of success with City, having won multiple Premier League titles and both domestic cups.

So, it’s clear to see that there are plenty of similarities between the two goalkeepers. They’re both Brazilian, they both arrived in England within a year of each other, and they both quickly established themselves as first-choice goalkeeper at their clubs.

Alisson vs Ederson – Recent League Form

Let’s now take a look at how the pair have performed in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

The 2018-19 campaign was the first season that the pair were both playing in the Premier League. That season, Alisson started every single one of Liverpool FC’s 38 games and kept 21 clean sheets.

Ederson, meanwhile, also started all of Manchester City’s Premier League games that season and kept 20 clean sheets, also making one assist, as the Citizens won the title.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League for the first time in their history in the 2019-20 season and that term, Alisson started 29 of Liverpool FC’s 38 games in the top flight, keeping 13 clean sheets and making one assist. He was missing from a handful of games that term due to hip and calf injuries.

In the same season, Ederson started 35 of Manchester City’s 38 Premier League games, keeping 16 clean sheets.

In 2020-21, Alisson started 33 of Liverpool FC’s 38 Premier League games, scoring one goal and keeping 10 clean sheets. That same season, Ederson started 36 Premier League games, made one assist and kept 19 clean sheets as City won the title.

Most recently, in 2021-22, Alisson started 36 Premier League games, keeping 20 clean sheets. Ederson started 37 times for Manchester City that season, and kept 20 clean sheets as Guardiola’s men retained their title.

What About In Europe?

Let’s now take a look at how the pair have fared in the Champions League in recent years. At the time of writing, Alisson is the only one of the pair to have tasted Champions League glory – in 2018-19 with the Reds.

That season, he started 13 games in the Champions League, keeping six clean sheets as the Reds won the title. By way of a comparison, Ederson kept three clean sheets in 10 appearances in the Champions League that term.

At the time of writing, the closest Manchester City have got to winning the Champions League title in recent years came in the 2020-21 season, when they lost in the final to Chelsea FC.

In the 2020-21 season, Ederson kept seven clean sheets in 12 Champions League games, while Alisson achieved five shutouts from seven outings in Europe’s elite club competition.

In 2021-22, Alisson kept four clean sheets from 13 Champions League outings, while Ederson managed four shutouts in 11 games.

Alisson vs Ederson – Head To Head In Numbers

Let’s now take a look at how the pair compare in terms of their numbers in recent seasons. Note that clean sheet numbers only include league and European games. Appearances include all competitions.

• 2019-20 season:

Alisson – 37 appearances and 14 clean sheets

Ederson – 44 appearances and 19 clean sheets

• 2020-21 season:

Alisson – 42 appearances and 15 clean sheets

Ederson – 48 appearances and 26 clean sheets

• 2021-22 season:

Alisson – 54 appearances and 24 clean sheets

Ederson – 49 appearances and 24 clean sheets

• Total:

Alisson – 133 appearances and 53 clean sheets

Ederson – 141 appearances and 69 clean sheets

So, it’s clear that both players can boast some pretty impressive numbers from the last few seasons. That being said, Ederson leads the way in terms of the total number of clean sheets he has kept in recent campaigns.

What About For Brazil?

Both players have lined up for Brazil, but Alisson has more experience at the top international level.

Alisson made his senior international debut for Brazil back in 2015 and, at the time of writing, had notched up 55 appearances for his country.

On the other hand, Ederson first played for the senior Brazil team in 2017, and had played a total of 18 times for his national side at the time of writing.

How Old Are Alisson and Ederson?

The pair are of a similar age, although Alisson is just under a year older than his fellow countryman.

Alisson was born on 2 October 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil and is currently 30 years old.

Ederson was born on 17 August 1993 in Sao Paulo, Brazil and is currently 29 years old.

How Tall Are Alisson and Ederson?

The pair are also of a similar height. Alisson is slightly taller, standing at 191cm or 6ft 3ins, while Ederson is 188cm or 6ft 2ins.

Alisson vs Ederson – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our Alisson vs Ederson comparison article.

There are plenty of similarities between these two talented goalkeepers. They both play for Brazil, top Premier League clubs, and are of a similar age and height.

Ederson boasts the slightly more impressive numbers in terms of clean sheets in recent seasons, but both players have proved themselves to be important stars in their clubs’ first teams.