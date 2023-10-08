Gary Neville and Piers Morgan react to Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man City

Gary Neville saluted Arsenal’s resilient performance after the Gunners claimed a battling 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at The Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli, who was brought on at half-time for Leandro Trossard, fired home a late winner in the 86th minute when his shot was deflected into the net off Nathan Ake.

It wasn’t the most entertaining of games, with the two sides only managing to conjure three shots on target between them during the 90 minutes, but it was Arsenal who were able to profit when it counted.

The victory moved Arsenal up to second place in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham, who remain top because they have scored two more goals than the Gunners so far this term.

The win leaves Mikel Arteta’s men two points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who sit in third, and former Manchester United defender Neville praised the Gunners for their display against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“The atmosphere here is special,” Neville said on Sky Sports immediately after the final whistle. “I’ve criticised them for over celebrating – not today. That’s a big moment for them.

“They had to beat Manchester City today; no Rodri, no [Kevin] De Bruyne – you’ll never get a better chance.

“It was scruffy, it went 12 rounds. But they got through it. [There is] a long long way to go but it will give them so much confidence. So much confidence.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post his reaction to the game.

The former Daily Mirror editor reserved special praise for summer signing Declan Rice, who played the full 90 minutes in front of a packed Emirates crowd.

Posting on X after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “Arsenal beat the Champions and go joint top of the League. Massive moment for ⁦Mikel Arteta and his team.

“Scrappy old game but we defended like demons and ⁦Declan Rice⁩ was superb again. I bet Mikel’s never enjoyed a handshake more than this one…”

Gunners midfielder Rice, who has started all eight of Arsenal’s Premier League games since his move from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, also earned praise from former England striker Gary Lineker.

Posting on his own X account, Lineker wrote: “Important victory for Arsenal in many ways. Declan Rice the best player on the pitch imho.”

Arsenal will face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 21 October in their next Premier League game, after the international break.