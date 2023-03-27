Declan Rice would be wise to consider a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, according to Danny Murphy.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a constant presence in the West Ham United team this season, scoring two goals and making two assists in 26 Premier League games for the Hammers.

Rice has also been establishing himself as a regular fixture in the England team, with the midfielder having notched up five appearances at the World Cup and playing the full 90 minutes in the Three Lions’ recent Euro qualifying wins over Italy and Ukraine.

Speculation about Rice’s future is nothing new. The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign Rice in the summer transfer window in recent weeks, with the midfielder having also long been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC and England midfielder Murphy believes this summer would be the right time for Rice to seek a move away from the London Stadium – and he feels that Arsenal and Chelsea FC would be suitable destinations for him.

“Declan Rice has to leave West Ham,” Murphy told the Daily Mail. “Ideally he would have gone last summer because it’s been hard for him to maintain his best form in a team that doesn’t keep the ball or boss games as well as others.

“He’s 100 per cent ready to move to the next level and at 24 won’t want to wait any longer for Champions League football.

“Arsenal would be a great option and I think he’d be an automatic starter. The lure of Chelsea is also strong, having grown up supporting the club and playing in their academy.”

Murphy’s comments come after fresh reports that Arsenal are leading the race to land Rice this summer.

Football Insider reported on Friday that the Gunners are leading the way in the race to land the midfielder, with Chelsea FC still also interested in pursuing a deal.

The same report states that Rice has rejected West Ham’s multiple offers of a new contract, and that he has his sights firmly set on a move to a club playing Champions League football next season.

Rice’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Hammers do have the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months, the report says.

Despite his fine form, Rice has recently been challenged to up his game by former Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness.

The Scot feels that Rice has plenty of room for improvement in a handful of areas as he looks to develop into a top-class midfielder.

“He [Rice] needs to get on the half-turn more when he receives the ball from his defenders and play it forward more, and not be content with going back to where it came from and square with his passes,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“And he needs to chip in with more goals. He has scored twice in the Premier League this season in 26 games and it’s not enough.

“Now Rice has said his piece, too. He thinks that my criticism is ‘harsh’ and that I don’t see him play every week. That’s true. But I have seen him enough, for West Ham and for England.

“I watched the game against Italy and the same things were on show. Any world-class midfield player is on the half-turn most of the time and looking to play forwards. How many times did Rice do that in Naples? Not nearly enough for me.”

Souness added: “I bet Declan is a cracking lad to work with and popular with his team-mates and great to manage. But he needs to aim for the stars. This is just my opinion.”