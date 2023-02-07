Alan Shearer believes that Arsenal’s move to sign Jorginho from Chelsea FC last month was a good decision – and is backing the midfielder to help guide the Gunners to the title.

The Gunners raised some eyebrows when they completed a something of a surprise swoop to bring the Italy international in from their London rivals on transfer deadline day last week.

Jorginho made his debut for the north London side in Arsenal’s clash at Everton on Saturday but was unable to prevent the Gunners from slipping to a disappointing 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old was brought on as a substitute for Thomas Partey during the defeat, with Jorginho offering the Gunners a wealth of experience at the top level.

Former Newcastle United and England star Shearer reckons that Jorginho will bring some added experience to the Arsenal squad in the second half of the season as they look to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer said: “Arsenal are a very, very good team with a really bright and intelligent manager in Mikel Arteta.

“I really do like the Jorginho signing. He will bring a wealth of experience and that know-how to win and to get over the line.

“They are still going to be big questions and big times to navigate over the coming months. So who better to get in January than a guy like Jorginho who has been there and done it at every level?”

Arsenal are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with a game in hand as they eye their first top-flight title since their unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

And Manchester City have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week after they were charged with than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules following a four-year investigation.

However, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown fears that the news of the charges will only serve as motivation for the Manchester City players in the second half of the season.

“I’m pretty certain this will only galvanise the City players,” Keown told talkSPORT. “This can be used as fuel to get back to the top of the Premier League table.

“There’s a feeling that the world is against them now, the ramifications are huge. These players will want to hit back, they’ll use this as energy.

“They’ll have the best lawyers in the world against this and they’ll want to get the truth out.”