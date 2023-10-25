Emile Heskey: Arsenal star Declan Rice an ‘ambassador for football’

Emile Heskey has described Declan Rice as an “ambassador for football” and says that he’s not surprised by the midfielder’s bright start at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old signed for Arsenal from West Ham United in July in a deal widely reported to be worth around £100m and he has started all nine of the Gunners’ Premier League games so far this term.

Rice has scored two goals and made one assist in 13 games in all competitions for the north Londoners so far and his high-level performances continue to underline why Mikel Arteta moved to bring him to The Emirates.

Former England and Liverpool FC forward Heskey insists that he’s not surprised by Rice’s solid start in north London and says that the midfielder’s consistency and tenacity reminds him of former Reds star James Milner.

“It’s exactly what I expected to be honest with you,” Heskey told The Sport Review when asked about Rice’s strong start at Arsenal this season. “He’s a fantastic player [and] he’s an ambassador for football.

“He lets his football do the talking. He doesn’t need to be ranting and raving about anything, he just lets his football do the talking. He’s quite simple in everything that he does, but he’s effective in everything that he does.”

Heskey added: “He probably reminds me a bit of James Milner back in the day, he’s probably [an] eight to nine of of 10 every week – and that’s the consistency and the level that you need to be playing with at Arsenal, because you can’t afford to drop. And they can’t afford to drop points either because City won’t be.”

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table and two points adrift of early leaders Tottenham Hotspur as the Gunners look to challenge for the title once again this season.

Arteta’s side missed out on the Premier League by five points last term but Heskey feels that last season’s disappointment will serve as fuel for the Gunners this time around

Asked if he thinks Arsenal will be one of the main challenges for the title this season, Heskey replied: “Yeah, I think they will. They’ve probably got a little bit more experience this time around, but that will still be building.

“I still think they’ll be there or thereabouts. Them and Liverpool are probably the ones that will challenge city. And to be fair you can’t knock what Spurs are doing, Ange [Postecoglou] has done a fantastic job so far.”

• Emile Heskey was speaking to The Sport Review