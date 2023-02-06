Jamie Carragher predicts where Arsenal and Man City will finish this season

Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City this season after both teams lost over the weekend.

Arsenal suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat by Sean Dyche’s Everton side at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, before Manchester City slumped to a 1-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The results mean that Arsenal remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s men.

The defeats for the Gunners and City also allowed both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to close the gap on the top two. United now sit third in the table and eight points behind Arsenal, although they have played one game more than the north Londoners.

Spurs are currently fifth and a point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United having played a game more than the Magpies.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher still thinks that it will be a two-horse race between the top two sides and he is backing Arsenal to take advantage of Manchester City’s stuttering form.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Carragher said: “There’s still a long way to go but you’re almost waiting for Manchester City to kick in and to be the Man City we know so well.

“It just feels like this might be the season where they’re not quite themselves, for lots of different reasons. It’s not the Man City of old.

“This idea that they’re going to do what they’ve done to Liverpool a couple of times in the title race, I’m not sure it will happen. It feels like a different Manchester City that we’re watching right now.”

He added: “There’s so long to go. Neither team should panic. There will be a lot of ups and downs. But I do think Arsenal have the edge, because they’ve been the most impressive team so far. We’re still waiting to see the real Man City but it’s not quite happening for them.

“The two games between those teams are massive but I fancy Arsenal right now.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has praised the Red Devils for their recent form – but says that Erik ten Hag’s side are not in the title race.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners over Crystal Palace on Saturday and have won three of their last five top-flight outings under their Dutch manager.

Neville feels that the Red Devils should be praised for their upturn in form in recent weeks but does not believe they’ll have what it takes to challenge for the title.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said of United: “Are we in with a chance again? Look, I don’t think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short.

“They’re just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt, but they’re doing really, really well and they’re competing again. They look happy too and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view United are doing well.

“It’s not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don’t think they will and I’ve never thought they will this season because it’s a bit early for that but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City.

“The fans will start getting worried now with the way they’re playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team. United look a happy bunch, City look a bit moody and need to come out of that spell.

“Man City could easily still win the league but Man United are in a good position too.”