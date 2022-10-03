Jurgen Klopp makes admission about Arsenal ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool FC players to get ready for a tough game when the Reds travel to take on the “outstanding” Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table thanks to a sparkling start to the new campaign in which they have won seven of their eight top-flight matches.

Mikel Arteta’s men made it seven wins from eight this season in the top flight when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby at The Emirates thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will head into Sunday’s clash at The Emirates 11 points behind the Gunners – although they have played one game less than the north Londoners – having been held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield at the weekend.

The Merseyside outfit have only managed to win two of their opening seven games to leave them off the pace in the race for the Premier League title.

Speaking after his side’s draw with the Seagulls, Klopp acknowledged that the Reds are set for a tough assignment when they travel to The Emirates this weekend.

“I know Arsenal is coming [up],” Klopp told his post-match news conference on Saturday. “We saw glimpses of their game against Tottenham, they are outstanding in the moment so that is obviously not an easy game. But we will give it a proper try.”

Reflecting on his own side’s recent stuttering form, Klopp added: “It is a moment and we have to really keep going through together. That’s all what I can say.

“We have to improve, that only happens if we perform, we have to perform more consistently. I cannot say what everybody wants to hear now, it’s just the reality and how I said, that process started already, interrupted by press conferences and interviews, but from tonight on we will prepare for Rangers [in the Champions League on Tuesday] and we will try to do better.”

Arsenal last faced Liverpool FC in the Premier League back in March, when the Merseyside outfit sealed a 2-0 victory at The Emirates and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both scored in the second half.

Klopp’s side also knocked the Gunners out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage last season thanks to Jota’s double in a 2-0 win in the second leg of the tie in north London in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright could not contain his delight at the way the high-flying Gunners performed against Tottenham in Saturday’s derby win at The Emirates.

The former Arsenal striker was particularly impressed by player of the match Xhaka’s performance in midfield, claiming that the Switzerland international has been given a “new lease of life” in recent weeks.

Wright also singled out Arsenal defender Ben White for special praise, describing the 24-year-old England defender’s performance as “magnificent” after Arteta’s men sealed a victory which moved them four points ahead of Spurs in the top flight table.

Speaking on Match of the Day, quoted by Metro, Wright said: “It’s a great day. It’s a phenomenal performance. You see Granit Xhaka, it’s like he has a new lease of life. Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are playing like they have Infinity Stones.”

Wright continued: “When you look at the way Arsenal have improved – more shots, higher turnovers, possession won in the final third… the one player that epitomised that for for me today was Ben White.

“He was magnificent. Tottenham gave him a lot of space. That was a fantastic performance – the most touches anyone had today was Ben White. [I’m] so pleased for him.”

Both sides are in European action ahead of Sunday’s game in north London, although Liverpool FC will benefit from two extra days of recovery.

Arsenal will take on Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in the Europa League at The Emirates on Thursday night, with Liverpool FC hosting Rangers at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

