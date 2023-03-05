Paul Merson predicts where Arsenal will finish after Bournemouth win

Paul Merson feels that the title is Arsenal's to lose after their thrilling comeback win against Bournemouth

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Sunday 5 March 2023, 13:38 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Mark Cosgrove / News Images / depositphotos.com)

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to win the Premier League title after their dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners found themselves 2-0 down at The Emirates in the 57th minute when Marcos Senesi headed home to add to Philip Billing’s early opener.

However, the north London side mounted a stunning comeback in the rest of the second half, with Thomas Partey and Ben White netting to restore parity – before substitute Reiss Nelson rifled home a stunning winner in the 97th minute to claim victory for Arteta’s men.

The result left the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 12 games left to play – and former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the north Londoners now have all the momentum in the title race.

“I think they win the league, I really do,” Merson told Sky Sports on Saturday. “They just keep on going and going, they don’t know when they’re beaten. That’s four wins in a row now.

Paul Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

“They came back against Aston Villa too. I think they’ve done brilliantly and if they win their next three games, I don’t see how they don’t win the league.”

Nelson’s late winner sparked wild scenes of celebration at The Emirates as the Gunners made it four wins on the spin in the top flight.

And Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted that it was probably the most intense and emotional atmosphere he has every experienced at the stadium.

“[It was] probably the loudest and the most emotional moment we have lived together,” Arteta told his post-match news conference. “The journey we have been on together… how the supporters and the team are together, added to that moment we had today. It was really special.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Mark Cosgrove / News Images / depositphotos.com)

Reflecting on his team’s position in the title race, Arteta added: “That’s four in a row – winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate more belief.”

The Gunners will travel to take on Fulham on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Before that, they will face Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday night.

