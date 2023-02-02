Rio Ferdinand predicts where Arsenal are going to finish this season

Rio Ferdinand is backing Arsenal to go all the way and win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 this season.

The Gunners are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand at the halfway point of the campaign as Mikel Arteta looks to steer his side to Premier League glory.

Arsenal were busy in the January transfer window and recruited Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.

The north London side have been in excellent form this term and have only dropped points on three occasions to help them establish their impressive lead at the top of the table.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that the Gunners have what it takes to go all the way this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of the title race: “I think it’s a wrap. I’ve got to be honest, I do.

“No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality and calmness to take the title.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to take on Everton in what will be the Toffees’ first league game since having appointed Sean Dyche as their new manager.

Manchester City, meanwhile, travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal and Manchester City will face off in their first league meeting of the season at The Emirates on Wednesday 15 February.

Meanwhile, some eyebrows were raised at Arsenal’s move to sign Italy international Jorginho from Chelsea FC on a one-and-a-half year contract, with the option for a further year, this week.

However, the 31-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience, and former Liverpool FC midfielder Danny Murphy reckons that the move will end up paying dividends for the Gunners as they continue to chase the title in the second half of the season.

“It’s a really clever piece of business that,” Murphy told talkSPORT when asked about Arsenal’s move for Jorginho.

“[Thomas] Partey is struggling a bit, he doesn’t tend to play a full season. He came off at half-time in the City game. You need some cover.

“I think he is somebody who you know will cope with any high pressure group he’s put into, whether it’s off the bench or starting. If they’re still in the race with 10 games to go – which they should be – and Partey’s injured then Jorginho comes in the team and you know what you’re going to get.

“He doesn’t quite have Partey’s physicality but knitting the game together, talking to people around him, knowing the position.

“Anyone doubting him that move, I don’t see where the scepticism comes from to be honest with you. For the price – what is it? £12m? – It’s a great piece of business that.”