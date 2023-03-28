Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal “very soon”, with a verbal agreement in place since last month, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old has been one of the key figures in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge this season, with the England international having started every one of the Gunners’ 28 games in the top flight this term.

Saka has underlined his growing importance to the Arsenal team by scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists in 28 games for the Gunners to help Mikel Arteta’s men build an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

The attacker’s current contract with Arsenal is due to expire in the summer of 2024, but reports in the British media last month said that Saka had reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners to extend his deal until June 2028.

Italian reporter Romano has now taken to social media to claim that nothing has changed in the situation and that Saka is likely to put pen to paper on his new deal shortly.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Romano said: “Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February.

“Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying.”

In other transfer news, Arsenal continue to be credited with an interest in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the England international as Arteta aims to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has stated his belief that Rice would be an excellent signing for the north Londoners.

“He’s a midfielder who can do anything,” Wilshere said of Rice. “Anyone who supports any club would want Dec to join. If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch.

“Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing in unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.

“You have to be respectful to West Ham, that is his club, but his future is in his hands and it’s very exciting for him because he’s got everything with him now and he’s picking up more and more, he’s growing into this man who could play anywhere.

“I’m looking forward to wherever he goes. I hope it is Arsenal, it would be a massive signing and a perfect fit.”