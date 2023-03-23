Tony Cascarino is tipping Arsenal to clinch the Premier League title this season – and fully expects Manchester United to finish in the top four.

Arsenal are currently eight points clear at the top of the English top flight after having enjoyed a stellar season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have played one more game than second-placed Manchester City and will face off with Pep Guardiola’s side on 26 April in what could be a pivotal game in the title race.

The north London side will face Leeds United at home after the international break as they look to continue their charge towards the top-flight title.

Former Chelsea FC and Celtic star Cascarino feels that Arsenal are the favourites to win the title this season thanks to the spirit and togetherness they have been showing.

“I would still go for Arsenal,” Cascarino told The Times. “Everyone at the club is on board with the approach – the players, the staff and the fans – and the team have belief.

“We all assume that City’s brilliance will enable them to win their remaining games, including at home to Arsenal, but that is not a given, especially with the distractions of the Champions League and FA Cup.

“Arsenal, in contrast, have only the league on which to concentrate.”

Meanwhile, Cascarino is also tipping Manchester United to finish in the top four this season, backing Erik ten Hag’s side to end up third in the table.

The Red Devils are currently third in the table and a point ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played two games less than the Lilywhites.

Cascarino is also expecting Tottenham to drop out of the top four following their recent stuttering form.

“Manchester United should do it [finish in the top four] because they have found ways of winning even when playing poorly,” Cascarino added.

“I think Newcastle United will be the other Champions League qualifiers; they have had their down period and I expect them to finish strongly.

“Tottenham Hotspur simply are not good enough to achieve fourth place, while Liverpool could have slipped out of contention after their next three games against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has taken to social media to thank fans for their support after he was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Japan international picked up the problem during Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon last week and underwent surgery to correct the issue.

Posting on Instagram this week, Tomiyasu said: “Heads up and stay positive. I believe that this is the opportunity to be a better person and player. Thank you for your warm message and support. See you soon!”