Arsenal are in talks to hand Granit Xhaka a new two-year contract extension, according to reports.

Football Insider is reporting that the north London sider are keen to extend the 30-year-old’s stay at The Emirates, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

The same story says that Mikel Arteta views Xhaka as a “key player” and that the club are keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Xhaka would be willing to commit his long-term future to the north London club following their stellar season in the Premier League this term, the story adds.

The Swiss midfielder has been a constant fixture in the Arsenal team this season, scoring three goals and making five assists in the top flight – and starting every single one of the club’s league games.

He played the full 90 minutes on Saturday when Arsenal claimed an important 1-0 victory over Leicester City away from home to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the eventual winner for Arteta’s side against the Foxes as Arsenal made it back-to-back victories in the English top flight.

Martinelli, 21, has scored nine goals and made two assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this term, and former Gunners striker Ian Wright feels that the Brazilian is part of the “future” for the north London side along with William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

“We know what he [Martinelli] is capable of,” Wright said after Arsenal’s win at Leicester.

“Another one that has signed a new deal and we are happy to have him here. He is the future for us. Him, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are the future for us.

“You want them in situations and games like this so they can get more experience because we are going to need them in the future.”

Arsenal will host Everton in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.