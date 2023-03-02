Sean Dyche makes Arsenal title claim, Piers Morgan reacts to win

Sean Dyche has claimed that Arsenal have the look of Premier League champions after the Gunners hammered his Everton side 4-0 at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The north London side made it three wins on the spin in the English top flight thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (2) and Martin Odegaard.

The win lifted Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 13 games left to play as the Gunners eye their first top-flight title since 2004.

Arsenal’s win on Wednesday night earned them some revenge for their 1-0 loss to the Toffees at Goodison Park at the start of February and boosted their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

And Everton boss Dyche believes that the Gunners are showing the resilience needed to win the title this season.

“They played well in the first period but they couldn’t break us down, and that was pleasing for us, lots of teams have to do that at places like this, we know that,” Dyche told Premier League Productions.

“Second half they showed what a side they are. I said to my players, ‘what you’ve got to remember is it’s not just about their ability’. At the end they’re closing down, they’re pressing, they save one off the line because they’re throwing bodies at it.

“That’s what wins titles. That’s the feeling of a group that wins titles. I’m not saying they’ve won it by any means, Man City are fantastic but you look at their work ethic.

“They knew because they came to Goodison, we put in a real shift and gathered a way of playing to protect a lead as well and seeing the game through, they [Arsenal] responded.

“That’s what I said to the players, ‘the top teams learn, now it’s about us learning’.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan took to social media to celebrate seeing his team move five points clear at the summit of the English top flight.

Posting on social media after the game on Wednesday night, Morgan wrote: “4-0. Emphatic victory, thrilling performance. Love this Arsenal team.”

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players this season, with the England international having scored 10 goals and made nine assists in 25 Premier League games.

The 21-year-old fired home Arsenal’s opener against the Toffees on Wednesday night and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan reserved special praise for the attacker after the game.

“Arsenal have so many exciting players, but this guy’s [Saka] rapidly emerging as Top Gunner. What a star,” Morgan wrote in a separate tweet.

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.