Gabriel Martinelli comments on Arsenal move to sign Leandro Trossard

Gabriel Martinelli is backing Leandro Trossard to become a key player for Arsenal over the coming months following his impressive debut for the north London club.

The Belgian striker produced a bright cameo display when he came on for the final eight minutes of Arsenal’s thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

It was the 28-year-old’s first appearance for the Gunners following his move to the north London club from Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

With Gabriel Jesus still sidelined, Trossard will offer Arsenal more attacking options in the coming weeks as Mikel Arteta’s men look to sustain their Premier League title challenge.

And Gunners forward Martinelli was pleased to see the club complete a move to bring Trossard to The Emirates this month.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil (via Metro), Martinelli said of Trossard: “He’ll be a very important player for us. We know his quality.

“He did very well at Brighton and will certainly help a lot. And we are trying to welcome him in the best possible way so that he can be calm and show his football.”

Trossard scored seven goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for Brighton this season before his switch to Arsenal last week.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City.

They are set to take on Everton, Brentford and Manchester City in their next three Premier League games, and former Liverpool FC star Jamie Carragher believes that the Gunners have what it takes to win the title for the first time since 2004.

“It’s not just the points gap but it’s Arsenal’s performances in big games,” Carragher said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football. “They aren’t just getting over the line, they are streets ahead of the opposition.

“The Champions League will be a factor for City. Once they start getting to the quarter and semi-finals in April, those City players will be focusing on the Champions League. I just think Arsenal will pip them.”

However, Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville feels that Manchester City remain as the favourites to win the title this season.

“We’re so far out – 19 games to go – to be getting asked about this,” said Neville. “I don’t think Man City have started yet – they have been messing around. Pep Guardiola has been rotating. When they start to purr, I think they’ll motor on and put pressure on Arsenal. The run-in doesn’t start until April.”