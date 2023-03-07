Gary Neville and Bernd Leno predict where Arsenal are going to finish

Gary Neville is still tipping Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season despite Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table.

The north London side kept their advantage at the top of the English top flight thanks to their dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with Reiss Nelson firing home a 97th-minute winner for Mikel Arteta’s men.

It wrapped up Arsenal’s fourth win in a row in the Premier League as the Gunners aim to try and win the title for the first time since their triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2003-04.

Despite Arsenal’s win on Saturday, former Manchester United star Neville feels that Manchester City are still the favourites simply because of their track record in recent years in the division.

Asked if he is going to change his mind about his title prediction, Neville told his Sky Sports podcast: “No, I made my prediction at the start of the season and I’m not going to change my opinion of Manchester City.”

He continued: “Arsenal haven’t proven to me that they can handle the last 10 games of a run-in. They haven’t proven that to me. And when they do, I’ll take my hat off to them and say congratulations.

“But I’m not going to change it because I know how difficult that 10 games is. And they could do it, but I still feel Manchester City have got massive experience and if they hunt them down in that last few weeks… it’s tough.

“I’ve been hunted down three or four times and lost, and I’ve hunted other teams down five or six times and won so I know how it feels. If your legs go in that last few weeks it can be two or three weeks to go and it can just turn.

“So there’s a long way to go yet so I’m not going to change my opinion. It upsets Arsenal fans but we need Arsenal to win the Premier League, we can’t have City winning it every year, we need to change it up.

“It’s good when a Leicester, Liverpool or Arsenal win it, we want that competitiveness. We’ve seen in other countries where teams win it five, six, seven, eight years [in a row], it’s no good.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has insisted that he has no hard feelings towards the Gunners as he prepares to line up against them for Fulham this weekend.

Arteta’s side will travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon looking to make it five wins on the spin – and they could have their lead cut at the top to two points, with Manchester City facing Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Leno joined Fulham from Arsenal back in August last year after having been deemed surplus to requirements at The Emirates by Arteta – and the German shot-stopper has started all but two of the Cottagers’ top-flight games this season.

“I don’t have toxic [feelings] or bad energy for Arsenal,” Leno told the Evening Standard. “It didn’t end in the perfect way, but my reception at the Emirates was really good.

“I get fans coming up to me saying, ‘thank you for your four years… you were very good’. I was really happy with my performances. Even when they dropped me, I did nothing wrong.

“I came through the front door and I left through the front door. I still have a connection to the club.”

Asked if he thinks Arsenal can win the title this season, he replied: “I hope they do it, I think they can.”