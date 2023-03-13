Pep Guardiola opens up on Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Arsenal remain as the favourites to win the Premier League title this season because of their position at the top of the table.

The Gunners moved back to be five points clear of Manchester City on Sunday thanks to their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, after the Citizens had slashed the gap to two points with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arsenal will now switch their attentions towards their home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon as the north Londoners eye their first title since the 2003-04 campaign.

With Guardiola’s side not in action this weekend, Arsenal will have the chance to extend their lead at the top to eight points with a victory over the Eagles.

Guardiola has reiterated his belief that Arsenal remain as the firm favourites to win the title because of their position but insisted that his team will continue to battle until the end.

“Still Arsenal are the favourites because they are up front,” Guardiola is quoted as saying by Metro. “They make an incredible first leg [of the season], they drop a little bit then come back again.

“They have many years without winning the Premier League and they give you this extra that helps you win games in 93rd minute, 98th minute, that’s something they have which we don’t have because we won back-to-back two times.

“That’s why when the people say what about your opinion of the team and the season, after two times back-to-back, one team gets 50 points in the first leg, still we are there.

“Normally in this country when you win something a lot and you don’t start the season well or someone is better, you drop or you are not consistent.

“But still we are there. This is the best trophy and compliment we can have. I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season but they know we want to be there and we will fight to be there and this is great.”

After watching his side beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, Mikel Arteta insisted that he was not bothered by Guardiola’s view that the Gunners are the favourites in the title race.

Asked about Guardiola’s comments on Sunday, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, we just discuss what we discuss internally to be really humble, to work on the next training session and try to be better every day and that’s our focus. There’s still a huge part of the season to be completed.”

Manchester City and Arsenal will face off in what could be a pivotal game in the Premier League title race on 26 April at The Etihad.

And former Liverpool FC midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that the title clash could end up being the key game this season.

“Leicester was probably the most amazing Premier League title win ever and I don’t think it will ever be beaten,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “But from where Arsenal were, if they were to win the title it would go down as one of the great Premier League achievements.

“It’s so big how he’s turned it around and done it so quickly. I’m talking about power of the people and I think when you’ve got that belief at the Emirates, there’s such a positivity about the place. They believe in this team, they believe in the manager, and that helps so much.

“Even if they make a mistake they’re still with the team, and the fact they scored a last minute winner (last week against Bournemouth). This is going to go right down to the last game possibly. They’ve got good fixtures coming up at the end of the season, who knows? I think that Man City away game is going to be so key.”