Harry Redknapp predicts where Arsenal and Man City will end up in title race

Harry Redknapp is expecting to see Manchester City pip Arsenal to the Premier League title this season despite the Gunners’ lead at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s men currently sit five points clear of the Citizens with a game in hand but lost their second game of the season last weekend when they went down 1-0 at Everton.

Manchester City failed to capitalise on that slip-up, however, as Pep Guardiola’s men were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on the following day.

Former Spurs manager Redknapp has been highly impressed by what he’s seen from Arsenal this season – but he still believes that Manchester City have what it takes to chase them down and retain their title.

Speaking on the Mennie Talks podcast, Redknapp said: “Arsenal are playing fantastic football. The football they’re playing and the team just looks so well balanced.

“Two great wingers in [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli, they’re strong in midfield – [Martin] Odegaard looks a real player, I love the way he plays, he’s just class. And they look solid at the back, Ramsdale is good.

“I don’t know though, I’ve still got a feeling Man City are going to win it, I think they’re going to come with a rally and pip Arsenal. But it will be tight.

“Arsenal are going to take some catching, but the one team you don’t want chasing you down is Man City! “If it was anyone else chasing them I’d say, ‘yeah fine’, but Man City are so dangerous. Just look at their bench.

“[Ruben] Dias and [Phil] Foden haven’t been getting a game and they would walk into any other team in the Premier League.

“The changes Pep Guardiola can make all over the pitch is just ridiculous. Whereas I think if Arsenal get a couple of injuries it will be a big problem for them.”

Arsenal will aim to bounce back from their defeat by Everton when they take on Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon. Manchester City, meanwhile, will host Aston Villa at The Etihad on Sunday.

Former Bolton Wanderers star Jay-Jay Okocha believes that Arsenal have what it takes to win the title this season – but warned that their forthcoming Premier League showdowns with Manchester City could have a telling impact on the title race.

“Manchester City is surprisingly losing a lot of games this season for [their] standards,” said Okocha. “Arsenal are consistently good, I assume the defeat at Everton was just a slip-up recently.

“I trust Arsenal to become champions, but for that [they have] to do well in both duels against Man City.”