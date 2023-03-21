Paul Merson predicts where Arsenal and Man City are going to finish

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to go on and win the Premier League title this season after the Gunners moved eight points clear at the top of the table on Sunday.

The north London side sealed an impressive 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in front of their home fans at the weekend to stretch their advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, although the Gunners have now played one game more than the Citizens.

Manchester City will have the chance to close the gap back down to five points when they host Liverpool FC on Saturday 1 April before Arsenal host Leeds United later on the same day.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the scheduling of the remaining fixtures of the season could play a major part in deciding where the title ends up – but he is still expecting to see the Gunners lift the trophy in late May.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Arsenal’s destiny will be decided when the TV fixtures get released, in terms of who plays first on a weekend. I say that because if Arsenal play first they could go 11 points clear at the top.

“I know Man City would have two games in hand but it’s a huge swing. 11 points is massive, you can’t make any mistakes. The pressure can get to you. It’s a really big advantage to be able to play your game without distractions.

“I see Arsenal winning it from here. The way they are dismantling lesser teams is unreal.

“You’d have thought Arsenal were playing against nine men at Fulham last week, that’s how dominant they were. The same against Crystal Palace. Arsenal are Rolls-Royce. I don’t see them getting caught.”

Meanwhile, former West Ham United star Bobby Zamora believes that Arsenal’s exit from the Europa League last week could work in their favour, leaving the Gunners with only their remaining 10 Premier League games to focus on while Manchester City compete in both the FA Cup and Champions League as well as the top flight.

Asked if he expects Arsenal to win the Premier League, Zamora told Stadium Astro: “I think they will. Just having that full focus on the Premier League now, no other distractions, could really help them.

“To be honest they are probably the best side I’ve watched live this season. I got to Brighton quite often and Brighton are a very good side, but out of all the best teams that have come to Brighton, Arsenal have been the one standout side for me.

“They really impressed and shocked me when I watched them live. They really, really impressed me. I think having just the Premier League to focus on, they will have enough about them. They’re in a real good place now, they’re fully focused and they’re scoring goals.”